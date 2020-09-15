The unmitigated gall sprinkled with an egotistical dash of superior arrogance, as proposed in the letter to the editor of Sept. 9 from Jeff Warner and directed at non-college educated Donald Trump supporters, was surely written in jest!
Otherwise how could a highly educated individual be so crass as to send out a national insult to millions of productive, successful, taxpaying Americans?
On the other hand, if in fact he was serious, I would submit the following modified quote by George Orwell. “Some ideas are so bad that only (brain-washed) intellectuals believe them!”
Tony Hepler
Walla Walla