Conscience compels me to appeal to one final group of voters: True Christians.
The ones who try to live by the fact that “Christ-ian” means “like Christ.” If the words and deeds of Jesus inspire you, if the New Testament concepts of love, brotherhood and compassion guide you, please consider your vote.
I don’t know what to call the “Christians” who have become part of President Trump’s base. “Evangelicals” is too broad a brush because that word simply means “relating to the Christian Gospels.” Maybe we should call them “Old Testamenters” because they seem to enjoy that wrathful, vengeful sort of God. They are hawkish with the military, cruel towards minorities, the poor and other religions; say they are for the sanctity of life, but love the death penalty and guns.
They also don’t seem too big on the Ten Commandments, since Trump has surely broken all of them — including No. 6 with his botched nonresponse to COVID-19.
Christians ended up as part of Trump’s base simply because they have always leaned Republican and conservative (that darn Old Testament again, for the actual words of Jesus are quite liberal).
It was just a cultural knee-jerk reaction for Christians to line up behind Trump; now they seem stuck there.
For the Old Testamenters, it isn’t even about Jesus — it is all about wielding power, and for this every evangelical greedy for money and power, from Franklin Graham to Jerry Falwell Jr., should be ashamed to attach the word Christ to any aspect of their lives.
The hypocrisy and deceit of evangelical leaders who side with Trump and his congressional enablers is so blatantly obvious that one wonders how they look in a mirror … or say their prayers at night.
I remember something from my childhood: A red-letter Bible. My mother explained that all the words spoken by Jesus were in red. What a neat life-guide that would be — a volume of just the red-letter sentences. Now compare the sentiments of Jesus with the man Donald Trump. Mounds of factual evidence allow one to say that he is a fraud, a cheater, an adulterer, a racist, a malignant narcissist who cares for no one but himself and no thing but power.
Can the appointment of conservative judges possibly be worth the destruction Trump has dealt to the most basic institutions of our democracy?
Jeff Warner
Walla Walla