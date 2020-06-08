I just read U-B reporter Sheila Hagar's front-page article about the youthful Milton-Freewater students peacefully demonstrating to bring awareness to violence and racism.
It was encouraging and uplifting to hear of the many supportive reactions. Then, at the end of the article there was the comment by two male onlookers who did not join them because they "were on the other side."
This was very deflating and disheartening. How can you be "on the other side" of protesting violence and racism? To me that is like "being on the other side" of people who care that peacocks and swans at Pioneer Park have been killed.
My wish is that the power of love overcomes the love of power. As Jimi Hendrix said, only then will the world know peace.
Jimmye Angell, Ph.D.
Walla Walla