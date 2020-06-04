It is deeply saddening that our community has businesses that could not survive the COVID-19 shutdown.
With that said, it is how one handles their closure that speaks volumes as to how they value the community. I was stunned to find out a business was closing and appalled as to how it chose to handle gift cards that people had.
By offering a total of four hours spread out of over two days to redeem the cards and not offering to give people money back is simply not right, and certainly goes to show how valued its clientele was.
While there may not be a legal obligation to do anything with those of us holding gift cards, there most certainly is an ethical obligation to do what's right.
Michele Slack
Walla Walla