The recent articles relating to accessibility for playground equipment (Eastgate Lions Park) and for tourism activities were appreciated. It is great to know that Walla Walla is looking at inclusivity for children and adults.
Might I add to the wish list?
How about one of our beautiful parks featuring playground equipment that fits adult bodies? For any adult that likes to play (or work out) and for our adult "kids" with disabilities — who not only want to go to the park but would like to use equipment in addition to swings.
How about it Walla Walla?
Kara Joscelyn-Torrey
Walla Walla