Cathy Rasley and Sarah Herrara don’t want their high schoolers to read school library books containing sexually explicit material. That is their right. Their answer is to remove any offending books from the libraries, making them unavailable to all high schoolers.
If my daughter were still in high school, I would want her to be able to read any book she chose, and I would want her to come to me with questions about sexually explicit or any other material. That is my right.
I agree that parents can’t search every school library book to identify books they don’t want their high schoolers to check out. But there is another solution. Television programs are rated to alert parents to content that might not be suitable for children and young adults. Why don’t Cathy Rasley and Sarah Herrara lobby publishers to apply a similar rating system to young adult books? Then parents who feel like them could indicate to the school that their youngsters are not allowed to check out books with offending ratings, and the children of parents who feel like me would be free to learn and explore as we want them to.
Joyce Cox
Walla Walla