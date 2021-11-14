Saturday, October 16, 2021, a purple hot air balloon cruised my horse pastures on Russell Creek. Barely treetop high and continually firing propane jets to keep from hitting the trees, the extreme noise and unfamiliar sight frightened my horses. Luckily none of them broke through the fences or were injured. Horses will bolt when confronted with large moving objects that make noise.
The offending balloon was identifiable with its owner in the Greg Lehman photo printed on Sunday, October 17th.
I live in the county. I wrote a complaint to Sheriff Crider. A deputy responded. He said local law enforcement has no jurisdiction and referred me to the FAA. I went to their website and received a call back from two investigators. Today I received in the mail a response from them that the case was closed.
Consider the case reopened. On suggestion from a responsible balloonist, I am requesting the Chamber of Commerce identify horse pastures as a “Red Zone” meaning no fly unless at 1,000 feet in altitude. There are a lot of horses south of town. Responsible balloonists don’t fly there. I wonder if the rights of any other horse owners were violated.
Charles Potts
Walla Walla
