I think sometimes you have to leap into the universe in order to hear what it has to say.
What I heard last night was a message from Blind Willie Johnson that reached out across a century of time via Jack White performing on the Oct. 10 Saturday Night Live, who sang, “Great disease was mighty and the people were sick everywhere. It was an epidemic, it floated through the air. Well, the nobles said to the people, ‘You better close your public schools. Until the events of death has ended, you better close your churches too.’”
Perhaps war waged by a virus is not an attack against our freedoms, or our economy, or our body politic. It is a war waged against our intellect, our health and our spirit. The struggle then is to safeguard our institutions of learning, our places of healing and our connection to our human core. It is not financial chaos or the locking down of our movements that imperils our future, but rather, it is an isolation from our true selves which feeds the peril.
We are compelled to remain focused and not forget that the first order of business at hand is to work to make our schools, our hospitals, and our spiritual communion safe. We need to lock arms around them not as buildings or places but lock arms around them as ideas. The rest will follow.
The next few weeks are an important period of time for our country and I am thankful to be sheltered in this beautiful place. I’m going to do my best to decipher the truth, wear a mask and love all of my neighbors, local and global. If I can do that then maybe the universe didn’t sing in vain.
I tuned in expecting to see Jack White shred an homage to Eddie Van Halen and instead heard something even more profound.
Dylan Farnum
Walla Walla