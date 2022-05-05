At the April 12 meeting of the Dayton City Council, four council members voted against purchasing property that would have allowed the city to move forward with bringing the wastewater treatment into compliance with Washington State Department of Ecology’s standards.
A workshop was held the week before the vote. Anderson Perry met with City Council and gave them opportunity to ask questions. They instead waited until the council meeting to bring up their concerns when no experts were present.
The city has spent over $200,000 to date on the surveys and engineering required to move forward. An additional $16,000 in earnest money was paid to one landowner. After the initial contract with the landowner had expired, the city paid $7,500 per month for four months to continue research on the land. That is $246,000 gone because some council members feel they know better than the experts.
This does not include potential fines from the DOE, which will have to be paid by city taxpayers.
Council members, hopefully you will explain why you feel this is fiscally responsible before the DOE starts fining us. And before they start shutting the water rights off for those downstream of Dayton. I am waiting with bated breath.
Kari Dingman,
Dayton