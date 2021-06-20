In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson established June 14 as Flag Day. This decree was in honor and celebration of the Second Continental Congress’ resolution that adopted Old Glory’s stars and stripes some 139 years earlier on the same day. Fast forward nearly a quarter century later. While the number of stripes remains the same at 13, 37 stars have been added over her 244 year history.
On Flag Day, and six other celebratory dates throughout the year, homeowners in my neighborhood bear witness to dozens of flags adorning our streets in her honor. Displayed from dawn to dusk, a local youth group provides this wonderful experience throughout the Table Rock subdivision. For a small donation that helps fund youth camps and activities, homeowners can request a flag be flown at their curbside. What a glorious site this has become! I encourage everyone to participate in helping honor our flag, our country, and support the dedicated youth who provide this remarkable service.
Wade Smith
Walla Walla