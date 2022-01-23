Brenda Kirk’s Jan. 9 U-B letter calling for change coincides with Martin Luther King, Jr.’s family saying not to celebrate the holiday honoring their father unless a voters rights bill passes.
Meanwhile, the 3.8 million children that were lifted out of poverty by the temporary increase in the Child Tax Credit are about to fall back unless an extension contained in the Build Back Better Act passes. We can help bring these needed changes, voters rights, continue lifting children out of poverty, and more, by asking Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and our senators to pass these important initiatives.
How about honoring Martin Luther King this year by taking a little time to contact our representatives. The children and America’s future depend on our participation.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish