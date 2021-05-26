Late last week, we residents of Rancho Villa, a 55-plus manufactured housing community, received a letter from Barbara McKinney of the Walla Walla County GIS Department, whatever that is.
The letter told us that our addresses would all be changed, supposedly to improve 911 response.
The U.S. Postal Service, UPS and Fed Ex have delivered to our current addresses for decades without unusual problems. Google maps will show a street view of our current addresses in seconds. And 911 response has not been a problem here.
Rather than correcting some perceived deficiency in the 911 system, they are telling all 279 homeowners here to go through the time-consuming agony of contacting financial institutions, utilities, insurance companies, government agencies and more to change our addresses in their records.
We homeowners were offered no assistance, not even with state agencies like the Department of Licensing. We were not consulted in any way.
A sentence in Barbara McKinney's letter indicates the arrogance with which this operation has been carried out: "The post office will not make any changes to their database until they hear from me, not before." The "me" is in boldface and underlined.
Grant Coomer
Walla Walla