“Don’t just go through the motion.” Dan Hagedorn grabbed the broom from his 16-year-old box boy. Even then, bags had long replaced boxes to transport groceries from the store to the customer’s vehicle. But the service was still expected and provided as part of the shopping experience at Loney’s Harvest Foods in Eastgate.
When the line through the cash register dwindled, the box boys… or persons … would grab a cleaning rag or a broom.
“Get in there and make sure you get it clean.” Mr. Hagedorn demonstrated appropriate broom technique while he admonished the shocked teenager to do a better job. Simply walking down the isle dragging a broom along the floorboard wasn’t “cutting” it.
He didn’t angrily scold the poor kid. He said it like it was a fact-of-life. Because it was. That emerging adult learned a valuable lesson about the quality of work that others expect, and the standard one ought to hold themselves to. Because, at the end of the day, we all have to sleep with our conscience.
The value we claim we are worth needs to equal the service we provide. When we get it wrong, hopefully there’s a healthy correction from someone who knows what they’re talking about. Hopefully we listen.
The face of Walla Walla has been slowly changing over time. Nicer store fronts and pretty sidewalks have been built to accommodate a growing middle class.
Health and safety requirements have caused more than a few “Ma and Pa” shops to close under the financial burdens required to improve their facilities. We now have more of the stability corporations provide through the boom and bust flow of our national economic system.
I’m not so sure that the value remains the same. More often than not, customer and employee relations seem to be governed by administrative “policy” rather than a social expectation of good moral character.
But the heart of the city still pumps the blood that built it. And there is a big difference between popular trends and community ideals. Some shifts are like wheat turning golden brown in the summer heat. Others are like a spring Chinook that drastically changes the landscape overnight.
But, as in life, we adjust. Like the tree whose roots go deep into the soil, we dig in. We hold on to the progress we’ve made in order to grow into something better.
Jacob Lorang
Walla Walla