The United States has been at war in Afghanistan for 20 years. In abandoning American citizens and Afghans who aided the United States in that struggle, President Joe Biden has demonstrated that he is a traitor to those left behind and to the people of America. The world now knows that it cannot trust the United States to be faithful to its commitments when Democrats are in control of the presidency and Congress. What are the implications for NATO and American citizens traveling in countries with unrest?
Biden has given something like $83 billion worth of sophisticated military equipment to the Taliban. In my opinion, this is giving aid to the Taliban. According to the Constitution, that is an act of treason. Article III, Section 3, Clause 1: "Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort. No Person shall be convicted of Treason unless on the testimony of two Witnesses to the same overt Act, or on Confession in open Court."
Biden must be held accountable for his act of treason. There should also be accountability for the military leaders that went along with these actions.
Ted Richerzhagen
College Place
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.