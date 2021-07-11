I found the Hobby Lobby full page ad on July 4th very insulting, offending and un-American. Hobby Lobby presumes to know God. What does Hobby Lobby know about God? What does anyone know about God that isn’t too often used as ammunition against those of another belief or persuasion?
Hobby Lobby might consider using its enormous wealth for bettering the plight of those less fortunate instead of trying to convince others via an expensive full page ad to become self righteous Christians and crusaders to conquer the infidel.
God has to be greater than what Christianity has made up over time which is pretty exclusionary in thought, heart and mind. If a god doesn’t love us all with or without Christianity, then something is very wrong.
Casey Morgan
Walla Walla