I cannot understand how our president can allow the situation in Ukraine. It makes me so sad and, at the same time, absolutely furious that the world powers are acting just as those did at the start of World War II when Hitler invaded Poland.
I don't care if Ukraine is not part of NATO. We should defend countries from aggression, and yet, world leaders are talking and talking as Russian invades further into the country, destroying everything.
One does not expect such things in this century, but it is happening again because nothing has been learned from the past. The United States appears to be a weak and powerless nation thanks to our president. I hope everyone remembers Ukraine when the next election comes around.
Bonnie Brickey
Touchet