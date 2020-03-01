How much do Americans really know about the history of the U.S. dollar?
In 1794 the U.S. dollar was silver. There was some paper currency, but when it came to money, gold and silver were king.
In 1863 gold certificates came out. The U.S. was printing paper currency for the Civil War, and the people wanted the paper to be backed by something, so the government came out with a paper currency that was supposedly backed by gold.
In 1923 at the bottom of a silver certificate (currency backed by silver), it read “One Silver Dollar.” The government wanted Americans to feel as confident with paper as they did with silver.
In 1933 the last circulated gold coins were minted.
In 1957 “In God We Trust” was required by law to be put on paper money.
By 1958, no more silver or gold certificates, and at the top of paper currency it read “Federal Reserve Note.”
By 1965, no more circulated silver coins were minted, and in 1971, no more “gold standard.”
From 1794 to 1971, the U.S. dollar morphed from silver to a piece of paper backed by nothing, but the faith and credit of the government.
Prior to 1971 the U.S. ran a trade surplus and was a creditor nation. After 1971 we have ran a humongous trade deficit and have been a humongous debtor nation.
When the U.S. was the most fiscally sound nation in the world the dollar was backed by gold and silver. However, since becoming one of the most fiscally unsound nations in the world the dollar is backed by nothing. Even more ridiculous, most people trust paper dollars more than ever.
Today, most transactions in fiat currencies are not with paper currency, but are digitally exchanged.
In 1958, the year when there were no more silver or gold certificates, a dollar would buy 4 gallons of gasoline. If you had put the dollar in the bank earning interest on it, you would now have about $12 and still be able to buy 4 gallons of gasoline.
However, if in 1958 you had exchanged the dollar for gold, which was $35 an ounce you could have bought 1/35 of a ounce. Today you could get $46 dollars for your gold and buy 15 gallons of gasoline.
Gold crushed a dollar saved in a bank since 1958 during great times. I wonder what will happen during bad times?
Richard Strozinsky
Walla Walla