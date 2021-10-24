I strongly encourage you to vote “yes” and extend Transportation Benefit District funding. The city of Walla Walla uses funds efficiently to make city streets safer for drivers and non-drivers alike. My children walk and bike almost everywhere they go, and they have never been safer crossing high-traffic roads near Pioneer Park, Green Park Elementary and Garrison Middle School, among others. What’s more, these areas are less stressful to drive through.
I have seen first hand how well Walla Walla manages the Transportation Benefit District sales tax funds. The city and the many workers its projects employ have been terrific partners with my family as our street is being updated. All my questions and concerns get addressed promptly and carefully by the City Engineer’s office. As the project nears conclusion, it’s clear to me why Walla Walla residents report improved satisfaction with the streets over the past decade. We have entrusted these funds to highly capable stewards, whose management has led to award-winning outcomes.
Conserving Walla Walla’s high quality of life at such a minimal cost — a mere penny for every $5 purchase — just makes sense.
Vote “yes” on Proposition 1 to continue funding the Transportation Benefit District.
Chris Leise
Walla Walla
