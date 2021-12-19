According to the CDC, LGBTQ kids between 13 and 24 are four times more likely to die by suicide than their peers. The Trevor Project estimates that a queer kid attempts suicide every 45 seconds in the U.S.
In my opinion, the death of these precious youth is caused by fear and hatred in the hearts of adults. Full stop.
Recently, a group of parents pressured our school board into removing books written by LGBTQ authors. Are they afraid that their kids will be exposed to the fact that gay and trans people are a respected part of our society, and that they have valuable stories to tell?
"Gender Queer: A Memoir" will make it back onto the shelves in the WaHi library despite efforts to bury such books. To pretend that the complexities of gender and sexual identity don't exist for today's youth is, shall we say, childish at best. It is hateful, though, to hide queer stories that could help queer kids understand their place in the world.
Too many adults don't want LBGTQ kids to have a place in the world at all. And too many of those kids have gotten the message. We know this because they're gone.
Andy Ausmus
Walla Walla