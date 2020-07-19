We have trouble in Walla Walla and it begins with the letter “M” which stands for Matilda, a statue at the Walla Walla Public Library.
As a former cow hand, I have seen red, black, tan, yellow and white cows. Let me tell you. I know my cows. I have never, ever seen a cow that looked like Matilda.
Let’s just say this piece of art, if you can call it art, is simply unattractive. This piece of art has been a pain in my side for decades.
However, there may be a timely solution that I have found in our local news.
If I can organize my Wednesday morning coffee group (six, old codgers) to march (hobble) over to the public library we can demonstrate and protest against Matilda.
Maybe the city will remove and banish Matilda to the city landfill, or the sewage treatment plant or the city water intake up Mill Creek or the grassy, old Eastgate dump site on Tausick Way.
Seriously, could we as the Walla Walla community (the vast, vast majority of us) agree to politely, quietly and honestly listen to the art whiners, goody-to-shoers and art protestors, but urge our civic leaders to leave our statues, monuments and other pieces of art alone.
Let them remain where they are, even Matilda.
Doug Simmons
Walla Walla