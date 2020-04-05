The March 18 U-B editorial was titled “Nationwide vote-by-mail needed to ensure fall election.” The editorial stated that Sens. Ron Wyden and Amy Klobuchar planned to introduce legislation that would provide funding for every state to run vote-by-mail elections this fall.
If the coronavirus is still rampant this fall, voting in person would spread the virus. Some people worry that President Trump, after studying the polls, will conclude that his re-election is in jeopardy, declare a national emergency and try to cancel the November election. (Legally, he can’t.)
Nationwide postage-paid, vote-by-mail ballots would be the safest way to vote. They would produce the highest, most fraud-free election turnout possible.
And that’s the problem.
My organization, Support United Pure-white, Patriotic Republicans to Elect Superior Statesmen (SUPPRESS), aims to reduce the voting opportunities of poor people, young people and racial minorities, groups that tend to vote Democratic.
We believe voting is not a citizen’s right but a privilege to be earned by slogging through cloudbursts or blizzards to polling places. Voting should be a test of patriotism.
We’ve made progress. Republican-controlled legislatures have instituted tougher voter registration requirements and reduced the number of polling places in areas heavily populated by Democrat-leaning groups.
In 2019 Tennessee’s governor signed Republican-backed legislation that would have fined voter registration groups that turned in too many incomplete signup forms. Unfortunately, a judge struck down the law.
In Georgia’s 2018 Lt. Governor’s race, 127,000 votes from predominately black precincts were missing. The faulty voting machines have been replaced by other faulty machines that don’t leave a paper trail.
In Florida, where 21% of African-Americans are disenfranchised because of felony convictions, Republican lawmakers “clarified” that a completed sentence required payment of all fines, fees and penalties accrued during the trial and incarceration before the returned citizen’s voting rights could be restored. Although a judge temporarily blocked the law, it created the kind of confusion that depresses voter turnout.
If you abhor such tactics, let me remind you that the end justifies the means.
If vote-by-mail is implemented nationwide, a Democratic presidency and Congress will likely ensue, thus reversing our country’s slide from a democracy to a dictatorship.
Please join SUPPRESS to prevent this intolerable outcome.
Martin McCaw
Walla Walla