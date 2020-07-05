Academics, for all their education and knowledge, seem to have an overpowering need to balance all that cerebral prowess with super-sized portions of ignorance.
This need is usually expressed on something as inane as a symbol or an object, over which one may become indignant. This infectious indigence will easily gather support, from like-minded drones, that seek to be on the “right side of history.” Whatever that means.
Whitman College President Kathleen Murray is the latest local academic to balance her knowledge and cognition with intellectual incapacity by severing the college’s community relationship with the Walla Walla Police Department.
My question to President Murray, and all the de-funders reading this letter:
“Do you even know any of the police officers who patrol this community and that keep it safe so that you don’t have to live in fear?”
A Walla Walla police officer — a man whose early law enforcement training in which, I am proud to say, I had a small part — crawled to within a few feet of another human being, who was armed with a hand gun and threatening to kill himself.
This Walla Walla police officer began a dialogue with this fellow human being and after a time that seemed like an eternity, this officer, at the risk of his own life, talked the this fellow human being into surrendering his weapon.
But that story didn’t make it into the media of the local news. It didn’t bleed; so it didn’t lead. Or probably we couldn’t get indignant over it because the Walla Walla police officer did everything right!
But now this heroic police officer is being painted with the same brush as the one used to varnish the Minnesota police officer who had his knee on the neck of George Floyd.
It doesn’t require a Ph.D. to see that this blind comparison, of disparate policing techniques, isn’t right, fair or just.
Even though they wrote and scored a beautifully, tender song titled “Beth,” I’m going to burn all my KISS albums because they utilize the double lightening bolts in their bands name. That make sense?
John Christy
Walla Walla