It's a deadly addiction, the traffic wars mentality. Especially when speed is such a thrill. Why slow down? As ever, words fall on deaf ears.
Without clear, definitive protocol for traffic safety, we are just entertaining polite-society games. But now, we have helpful roundabouts — fun and enjoyable square dancing (or round dancing) on the road where timing and etiquette are required.
The roundabout is the same visual as learning to square dance: the traffic courtesy, the synchronized sharing, my turning with others who are also educated and prepared.
Life is good.
Jean Dolling
Walla Walla