I remember being blown away the first time I saw Wallowa Lake, with its backdrop of majestic mountains and bordering moraines. In my younger years, I took the pristine condition of the landscape for granted, but as an adult, I have been very aware of the threats of development along the east moraine. Now, each time it comes into sight as I leave Joseph, I feel a rush of gratitude that it is, as yet, unspoiled.
Many Walla Walla residents have regarded Wallowa Lake as their playground over the decades, and for many families vacationing, it is a routine part of summer. It’s not uncommon for folks to make a day trip to the lake, and it’s often on the list of places to show off to out of town guests.
The connection to our community was evident a few years ago when the Lake Wallowa Lodge LLC was formed to purchase the lodge and preserve it in its traditional style, rather than being developed with condominiums. Local support was organized through Mark Ryan Winery, and, no doubt, the generosity of area residents made a difference in that successful outcome.
Even more recently, the Kimball Family donated a conservation easement on undeveloped acreage on the west moraine to the Wallowa Land Trust, in the desire to keep it in its natural state.
Walla Wallans are now in the position to help with efforts to preserve roughly 60% of the east moraine in its natural glory. The Wallowa Lake Moraines Partnership is working to raise $6.5 million to purchase close to 1,800 acres of the “textbook perfect” geologic formation. Plans for the property include access for public recreation. The Partnership, supported by numerous federal, state, and Wallowa County organizations, is closing in on their goal; a recent $300,000 donation by the Nez Percé Tribe puts them under the $1 million mark.
This is an opportunity of a lifetime. Indeed, as one supporter said, it is the opportunity of many lifetimes. We can help to preserve this geologic wonder, ensuring that those who travel there from Walla Walla in the future will enjoy the same stunning landscape as previous generations. For more information, go to Wallowa Land Trust’s Facebook page or their website. Watch an inspiring video about the project at ubne.ws/2ngOMg4. The full amount needs to be raised by Jan. 29, 2020.
Linda Herbert
Walla Walla