For many, there is one preeminent issue that registered voters need to take into account before they vote. The Republican administration is engaged in a drastic, systematic attack on the ability of the U.S. Post Office to function efficiently.
The effects of this attack on rural residents, families, businesses, farmers,and many others is dire and likely to worsen dramatically.
Before deciding how to vote, Americans need to decide whether they support the policy of destroying the Post Office or whether they want to see it restored to its previous efficient system of operation.
Even if you have never voted for the Democratic candidate in the past, you need to vote for Joe Biden this time if you want to save the Post Office. Your choice!
Ruth Stevens
College Place