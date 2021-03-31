I know this has been a hard year in a pandemic, and, of course, COVID-19 has become the most focused-on problem. But with the vaccine being administered to many people, maybe it is time that we start to focus on some other topics, such as climate change, school shooting and gun violence, along with many others. But these are some big topics that may take a long time to address. So, I want to share the issue of pangolin poaching with you.
Pangolins are some of the most poached animals in the world. They are poached for their scales and meat. People often believe that their scales can be used in medicine, but this is not the case.
We need to fight for all of nature's children, even the smallest ones. Help support pangolins by going to the World Wildlife Fund and donating to help the cause.
Dakota Chapin
Walla Walla