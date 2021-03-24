As stated in the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, there are over 163 species of animals that are close to extinction or endangered in the state of Washington alone. And about 25 of those species live in the Walla Walla region. The more popular animals in Walla Walla include the bull trout, ground squirrel, bald eagle, burrowing owl and the redband trout.
There are countless ways for the city and the public to be able to save these animals before they go extinct.
First off, the public shouldn't hunt birds or fish for trout in the lakes and rivers so heavily. Another way the public can help is by not building houses and other buildings on the habitat of the animals.
The city can help by constructing numerous habitats for each animal or by doing more thorough research and investigations on the property that they build things on.
In the past 100 years, according to globalforestwatch.com, there have been over 650 species of animals gone extinct due to loss of habitat and there are still ways to keep that number from rising. I urge you to help protect the species that share this planet with.
Austin Applebee
Walla Walla