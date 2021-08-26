I extend my everlasting appreciation to Dr.Kaminsky for his courage, medical expertise, leadership in galvanizing the Walla Walla County Health Department and the diverse community volunteers to greatly increase the number of COVID vaccines administered!
Most being hospitalized are unvaccinated, ranging from teens to those in their fifties. Children under 12, who can't yet be vaccinated, are vulnerable to the much more contagious delta variant that is spreading faster than chicken pox. Some are experiencing long term effects, even death.
Also, kudos to Gov. Jay Inslee who cares more about the lives of Washington residents than he cares about politics. Scientific evidence shows that schools and medical facilities become super spreaders unless staff is vaccinated. Because the delta variant spreads like wildfire, both masking and vaccinations are necessary, especially to protect under 12 and the vulnerable.
All those 12 years or older should get vaccinated, wear masks in public — inside and out — spread the word that the vaccinated suffer no bad side effects. Help prevent calamitous hospital overflows resulting from unvaccinated COVID victims.
Every unvaccinated/unmasked person risks infecting many others. What about their rights?
Remember, COVID vaccines are readily available at most pharmacies.
Mask up or avoid the upcoming fair!
Beth Call
Walla Walla