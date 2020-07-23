As usual, Walla Wallans have risen up to help those in need during these challenging times. Now, I ask you to think about our mental needs, mainly the Walla Walla Public Library.
The City Council has kept everyone there working, which is wonderful. But there is a freeze on funds for buying new books. There is now a curbside library service, but I do miss those new best sellers.
I am thrilled to have even curbside books, but it would be great if our community once again dug deep and donated whatever money we can afford directly to the library? The library cannot accept book donations, but it can accept monetary donations.
We who are stuck at home would be very appreciative.
Karen Morton
Walla Walla