Help is on the way! The COVID-19 relief aid bill was just approved by Congress. One hundred million J&J vaccines had been purchased and are ready to go into people’s arms. But now is not the time to relax on mitigation practices. Wear a mask, keep your distance and wash your hands frequently. These practices really work and are backed by medical research. Bhutan, a country that scrupulously followed these practices is now fully open, and had only one death from COVID-19.
It’s heart breaking to see people shopping at grocery stores, pharmacies, etc, not wearing masks, touching and breathing on top of produce and other groceries. I’ve seen some Post Office employees, in uniform, refusing to wear a mask at the downtown Safeway. But when at work they have no problem wearing their masks. When gently confronted they become very defensive, claiming “medical conditions” to grant themselves such privilege. Do not confront these and other maskless people. Report it to the manager. There are store cameras all over, so you don’t have to document the event. Do document reporting it, though.
As a physician (like any other MD would) I suggest that anyone with a medical condition is more vulnerable to acquire a more severe form of COVID-19. Therein a very good reason to wear a mask to protect your medical condition, and to protect the health of others. Wear a mask, keep your distance, wash your hands frequently.
Help is on the way! We’re almost there!
Carlos F. Acevedo, M.D.
Walla Walla