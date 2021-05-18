There are many concerns with the growing number of people questioning the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a study conducted by NORC just one month ago, 67% of respondents stated they had or would get the vaccine, 15% said they wouldn’t, and 17% said it was unlikely.
Meanwhile, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, 70-85% of people would need to be vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19, not even including the disturbing new coronavirus mutations that have increased infectivity.
It’s even become a matter of political views whether people become vaccinated or not. In the same study, Republicans were more likely to refuse vaccination than Democrats. Plus, Black people and people without college degrees refused more often.
Most claim that a vaccine ingredient, thimerosal, caused autism. However, nine studies funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found no evidence of a connection between thimerosal and autism.
Even those who say the combination of ingredients in vaccines cause it are disproven by an investigation by the National Academy of Medicine in 2011, which found that even after children and adults were given eight shots, no one had side-effects.
We need people to act. Whether it be a tweet or government campaign, it could help.
Ayden Hainline
Walla Walla