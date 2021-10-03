It has really been nice to see the improvements the city has made to the streets of Walla Walla with the citizen support of the Transportation Benefit District. We can keep these improvements coming in the future by voting to reauthorize the TBD. The money raised with the small sales tax has enabled the city's Public Works Department to successfully compete for grants with $1 of local money to $5.50 of grant money.
The Public Works Department is also acquiring grants to perform maintenance activities that will ensure that all the work accomplished with the TBD projects stays in good shape as long as possible.
The projects funded by the TBD are selected from a list of priorities generated from citizen input. This has made for some great improvements on many of our major streets.
Please help continue this beneficial program. Vote "yes" on Proposition 1 in November.
Steven Anderson
Walla Walla
