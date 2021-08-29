On Jujy 29, Eilis O'Neill, an NPR reporter, interviewed Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, Walla Walla County's public health officer. O'Neill concluded that "A lack of health information has made this county (Walla Walla) a COVID hot spot." It is a fact that, at the time, our county had one of the highest case rates per capita and one of the a lowest vaccination rates in the nation. These ugly numbers suggest a failure in our vaccination program.
Dr. Kaminsky's argument of not having the "ability" to change minds underestimates his own gravitas as an M.D. It is amazing how effective our M.D. "bully pulpit" could be in convincing many to vaccinate. Admitting he does not have the power to do so suggest that there might be other "influences" holding his power from him to do the right thing.
To Dr. Kaminsky's credit, Walla Walla County is now 15th in Washington's county vaccination rates, and that with just a volunteer corp running our vaccination clinics.
Let's help clear the "political minefield" interfering with sound public health policies. Dr. Kaminsky should concentrate on gaining the public's trust now, not after the pandemic is over. Wear your mask indoors, get your vaccine now. Why? Because all lives matter.
Carlos Acevedo, M.D.
Walla Walla