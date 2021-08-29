After reading my three daily newspapers and watching the news, it’s obvious that COVID is causing much division in our country today.
Evidence shows that if people get the shot and wear masks, the COVID threat diminishes. Some people refuse to do either because they say it infringes on their rights as Americans. Do Americans have the option to only follow the laws and rules they like, and simply ignore the others? Our Founding Fathers knew they couldn’t possibly write down every single law and rule that would be needed in our future. We have to grow and adapt.
I don’t want to sound mean or cruel but, if mask and vaccine deniers contract COVID, would they be offended if hospitals made them wait behind vaccinated people who had other urgent medical needs, before the deniers received treatment? (That is, unless you’re under 18, of course.) Tough call.
People have to understand that health care choices can have an effect on so many people. We all share some responsibility.
Who’s right? Who’s wrong? We’ll know soon. Heaven help us.
Mike Michels
Walla Walla