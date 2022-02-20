As the chief nursing officer at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, recruiting and retaining nurses is my highest priority. As the pandemic drags on, more nurses are being lost to burnout and early retirement. St. Mary is doing everything possible to recruit. But so is every other medical facility amid a deepening national nursing shortage.
This is why I am so deeply concerned about HB 1868, which sets hospital staffing ratios for nurses. The current national nursing shortage makes compliance impossible and could hamper our ability to care for our community.
Over the past few years there have been times that despite our best efforts, St. Mary has been short staffed but has flexed to continue providing care. Under HB 1868, we instead would have to close the short-staffed unit or service — even if it was the ICU — and decline patients until the required staffing ratio could again be achieved, however long that would be.
St. Mary is the only hospital in this community. Walla Walla can’t afford a bill that forces its hospital to close units due to rigid staffing ratios.
Louise Dyjur
Walla Walla