Hayden Homes submitted a preliminary plat application with site plan, incomplete drainage plan and a flawed SEPA Environmental Checklist for developing the property known as the “Bachtold Annexation” in July 2019.
After being reviewed by the city and public comments from numerous citizens of Walla Walla, Elizabeth Chamberlain, development services director, returned a redlined copy of the SEPA to Hayden Homes with suggestions on how to answer the concerns brought up by the citizens and the city and to be more forthcoming on their design to place 372 homes on the Bachtold property being considered for annexation.
Hayden Homes’ resubmission dated Oct. 3, 2019, failed to address those concerns. There was no useful information on drainage, slopes, fills, community character, water pressure, perimeter sidewalks, bike lanes and mitigation for traffic and safety issues.
Time has come to demand an environmental impact statement. The EIS process is a tool for identifying and analyzing the following:
Probable adverse environmental impacts for total development of the property.
Reasonable alternatives.
Possible mitigation.
The EIS process steps includes participation by the public, local, state, federal and tribal governments to comment on the proposal, submit alternatives, impacts and potential mitigation.
It is time for the city to enforce the adopted Comprehensive Plan 2040 requirements and review the complete plans for the entire development, not just for a phase of the development.
The Bachtold property is over The Walla Walla gravel aquifer from which we in the Valley receive drinking water. It is in the developer’s plan to dump storm run off into the ground using street catch basins that allows the water to infiltrate down to the aquifer.
With approximately 4,000 car trips per day, just imagine the amount of pollutants along with yard, roof and driveway run off. The preliminary storm drainage report dated 10/1/19 states “... the existing silt/sand soils should be adequate to provide medium treatment or better” of the stormwater and “the static groundwater level” (the aquifer) “is expected to be approximately 20 feet below the lower elevations of the project area.”
Really? This is just one of the major issues that needs to be addressed. Let’s demand of the city to require an EIS to provide a proper review of the environmental impact that this development will have on the entire Walla Walla Valley.
This is the largest project attempted in Walla Walla at the highest density ever.
Grant Witherspoon
Walla Walla