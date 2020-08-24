I recently saw a short clip on TV, taken by a security camera, showing a young man walking down the sidewalk and a older women using a walker a few feet behind him. She tripped and fell on the cement with the walker scooting out of her reach.
The young man looked over his shoulder and kept right on going without losing a stride, leaving the injured women to fend for herself. The picture told me he felt absolutely no social responsibility to anyone but himself.
Story two: The media shows large crowds of returning college kids gathered closely together partying, without face masks. It seems they have no idea where they fit in the fight to save lives, or really care for anyone but themselves.
Have we grown a “me society” that thinks only of themselves and ignoring social standards? What will the future bring?
Bob Freeman
Walla Walla