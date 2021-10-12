I am disappointed in the local newspaper. Take the U-B's October 4 edition. In essence, two stories in the entire first section are local stories, and one was even written in Seattle.
Page 1:
- “Access to mental health care is lacking”: The Seattle Times (about Walla Walla however)
- “New CP ‘parklet’ begins to take root”: WWUB (local)
- “Extra Extra” from Berlin: The Associated Press
Page 2:
- “Gear problematic, even dangerous, for women firefighters”: Spokesman Review
- “The Bridge owners are ‘hellbent’ to make shift”: East Oregonian
- “Yakima Council to consider federal grant”: Yakima Herald-Republic
- “Lewiston Airport welcoming change”: Lewiston Tribune
Page 3:
- “Month of checks OK’d after foster-care payments”: Seattle Times
- “Rare plant that grows only near Tri-Cities”: Tri-City Herald
- “Portland firefighters to get bulletproof vests as risks increase”: Oregonian
Page 4:
- “Editorial”: Dallas Morning News
- “Commentary”: Philadelphia Inquirer
- “Commentary”: Los Angeles Times
- “Letters to Editors”: 2 local letters
Page 5:
- “Monday is the last day for state and health workers”: Spokesman-Review
- “11 people rescued after boat capsizes near downtown Seattle”: Associated Press
Page 6:
- “Progressives offer to scale back spending to advance Biden’s agenda”: Bloomsberg News
- “Justices OK new tax on big banks”: Associated Press
- “Crews race to limit oil spill damage”: Associated Press
Lynn Cummins
Walla Walla
