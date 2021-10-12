I am disappointed in the local newspaper. Take the U-B's October 4 edition. In essence, two stories in the entire first section are local stories, and one was even written in Seattle.

Page 1:

  • “Access to mental health care is lacking”: The Seattle Times (about Walla Walla however)
  • “New CP ‘parklet’ begins to take root”: WWUB (local)
  • “Extra Extra” from Berlin: The Associated Press

Page 2:

  • “Gear problematic, even dangerous, for women firefighters”: Spokesman Review
  • “The Bridge owners are ‘hellbent’ to make shift”: East Oregonian
  • “Yakima Council to consider federal grant”: Yakima Herald-Republic
  • “Lewiston Airport welcoming change”: Lewiston Tribune

Page 3:

  • “Month of checks OK’d after foster-care payments”: Seattle Times
  • “Rare plant that grows only near Tri-Cities”: Tri-City Herald
  • “Portland firefighters to get bulletproof vests as risks increase”: Oregonian

Page 4:

  • “Editorial”: Dallas Morning News
  • “Commentary”: Philadelphia Inquirer
  • “Commentary”: Los Angeles Times
  • “Letters to Editors”: 2 local letters

Page 5:

  • “Monday is the last day for state and health workers”: Spokesman-Review
  • “11 people rescued after boat capsizes near downtown Seattle”: Associated Press

Page 6:

  • “Progressives offer to scale back spending to advance Biden’s agenda”: Bloomsberg News
  • “Justices OK new tax on big banks”: Associated Press
  • “Crews race to limit oil spill damage”: Associated Press

Lynn Cummins

Walla Walla

