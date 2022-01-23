This will be the first of about 15 letters to the editor since the U-B has stymied readers to 200 words once a month. Let's get started: “FBI gone Rouge?”
“We (the FBI) are potentially the most dangerous agency in the country,” said FBI Director Louis Freeh in a House Judiciary Subcommittee on crime, June 5, 1997. A truer statement has never been uttered.
When one becomes an FBI employee, one swears the oath of office to defend the Constitution not the FBI. All elected and military personnel take a similar oath, but it seems many have forgotten or choose to ignore this.
Executive Order 1273 states “Employees SHALL disclose waste, fraud, abuse and corruption to appropriate authorities. The Office of Government Ethics clarified that order compels employees to report suspicions and that employees don’t have to have full proof when they make such reports, as it is the governments responsibility to investigate allegations."
In December 2016, Congress passed the FBI Whistleblower Protection Act to allow FBI whistleblowers to report through their chains of command.
Next month, we will explore how the FBI systematically violates this. The Whistleblower Act has morphed into “shoot the messenger." The FBI cannot be trusted.
Neil Jacobson
College Place