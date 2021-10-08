This is a snapshot of City Council candidate Gustavo Reyna’s community service: Community Council Affordable Housing Implementation Taskforce chairperson, Community Council Board president-elect, The Health Center board member, Providence St. Mary’s Mission board member, Walla Walla Latino Alliance member, Sherwood Trust Community Leadership Program 2020 Cohort member.
Gustavo has made it a personal priority to learn about, embrace and serve our valley.
I believe Gustavo’s 25+ years in global marketing and international business development and his elected service in the city of Lafayette, Colo. bring vision and leadership that will serve us well. He has demonstrated his ability to build bridges among the private sector, government and non-profit organizations.
Gustavo is committed to working on the key issues of our day: affordable housing, education, public health, economic development, conditions for youth, land stewardship.
Gustavo brings together a diverse set of voices with ideas, insights and solutions to community issues while keeping focused on the diversity, outdoor recreation, art and culture at the heart of the city we love. As a life-long resident and former Walla Walla City Council member, I know this approach enhances our quality of life.
Mary Lou Jenkins
Walla Walla
