In Donna Cameron's "A Year of Living Kindly," she says “kindness has the power to profoundly change our relationships with other people and with ourselves. It can, in fact, change the world.”
If "nice” is the reputation that Walla Walla seeks to keep, and even go one step further by adding “kind” to that reputation, electing Gustavo Reyna is the perfect move.
With a reputation for caring about others, he not only showed his kindness in Colorado, he has lived by those values here. Mix in his intelligence and vision, and you have the recipe for strong leadership.
If you want to live where the Walla Walla City Council truly cares about citizens and issues affecting them, consider voting for Reyna. He opens his mind and his heart to everyone. He'll take the time to really know and understand you.
A Colorado colleague said this of Reyna, “… thoughtfulness and generosity are commonplace for Gustavo, just one of thousands of acts of kindness he has sprinkled on Lafayette. Gustavo doesn’t just know people’s names, he really knows our stories, our struggles and our successes.”
There is no one better for Walla Walla than Gustavo Reyna. He is nice and kind.
Tammy Marquez Reniche
Walla Walla
