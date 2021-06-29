Walla Walla is a wonderful town because so many people work hard to contribute their time and talent to building the community.
Gustavo Reyna is one such community leader, and we are so fortunate that he is now running for City Council Position 3, the at-large seat. Gustavo has the community service, professional experience and leadership skills needed to be an effective representative.
Gustavo will be ready to lead on day one having already served for 5 years as Mayor Pro Tem in Lafayette, a town similar to ours in Colorado. He knows how critical it is to serve a unifying role on council, to listen to and learn from all views and build consensus. He knows how cities can support small business and economic development and promote inclusion, resilience and youth engagement.
Gustavo will lead by bringing together different perspectives and ensuring our city includes a diverse set of voices and insights, contributing a range of ideas and solutions to community challenges.
The words “community” and “comunidad” have the same roots in English and Spanish — “unity” and “unidad.” Please join me in supporting Gustavo Reyna, an experienced community builder and unifier, for Walla Walla City Council Position 3.
Danielle Garbe Reser
Walla Walla