Gustavo Reyna could have picked anywhere to live; his job as strategic marketing manager at Intel Corporation allows him that flexibility. Then he fell in love with Walla Walla and made this his permanent home. After settling here he went right to work giving back by volunteering with affordable housing, health center and Latino organizations. He loves Walla Walla and wants to make its future even brighter.
Gustavo is a businessman successful on a global scale. He knows how to promote and create a resilient and inclusive community supporting local businesses and family farms. He believes we can have sustainable growth and also be environmentally friendly. He knows how to get this done as he was mayor of Lafayette, Colorado, for five years, known for his integrity and leadership.
What strikes you when you first talk to Gustavo is that he is actively listening to you, intent on understanding your ideas. He brings people together and makes decisions on the basis of merit rather than political ideology.
Gustavo is exactly the person we need on the City Council. Vote for Gustavo Reyna — it is so important for our future.
Jon Donovan
Walla Walla
