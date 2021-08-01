By now we are aware of the big lie saying the election was stolen. But there is a second big lie about the Democrats wanting to take away all guns. There is as much truth about the second lie as the first. Zero.
A letter writer on July 27 thinks gun restriction means taking away all weapons. Not true. He says that the media suppresses pro-gun viewpoints. Not true. Why, every day there is a story about a mass shooting using the weapons that need to be banned. Sounds like plenty of press to me.
If the writer is so worried about his precious assault weapons, he might think back to January 6 and remember that, had the militia-loving demonstrators succeeded in their quest to overthrow the government, then a fascist would have been in power. To stay in power, the first thing fascists do is take away all guns. It isn’t the Democrats you need to fear.
There is Sinclair Lewis quote worth remembering that says: “When fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the American flag carrying a cross.” As a veteran, I don’t need to be lectured about liberty by the likes of this letter writer.
Chris Hansen
Walla Walla