"To disarm the people is the best and most effectual way to disarm them." Those words were written by George Mason who wrote Virginia's constitution, which was an inspiration for the Declaration of Independence (from Webster's Encyclopedia).

Local, seemingly fanatical, anti-gun "activists" favor taking legally owned firearms from the law-abiding. Their attacks on our gun rights need no introduction.

In a series of vitriolic, acerbic and sarcastic letters, replete with wild-eyed claims and repetitive, broken-record statements ("ban AR-15s, ban AR-15s, ban AR-15s, ban AR-15s"), gun control propagandists demand that modern sporting rifles, like the AR-15, be banned.

I'd submit that these misguided zealots have totally, completely and utterly failed to show why the AR-15, America's most popular rifle, needs to be banned. And, no, irrational hatred for the AR-15 doesn't count.

All my letters are about the Second Amendment, which is in clear and present danger from the anti-gun Democratic Party.

Our clueless-about-liberty, -firearms and -gun control letter writers need to ceasefire and leave the gun debate to those of us who actually know what we're talking about.

Curtis Stone

Dayton

