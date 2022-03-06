Those who want to abolish the Second Amendment and, especially, military-type rifles, incorrectly called "assault rifles," need to look at Ukraine.
Scores of Ukrainian civilians, from little grannies to "Miss Ukraine" are taking up AK-47 assault rifles (true assault rifles) to defend their homeland.
Meanwhile, those who ignore reality and the harsh lessons of history, and scores of local and national anti-gun extremists, continue their insidious campaign to disarm the American people.
Military-type rifles, with high-capacity magazines, are the ideal firearms for defense of self and nation. Yet, they are the very guns these aforementioned fanatics want banned.
It's clear that Marxist totalitarians are trying to crush Ukraine. It's my opinion that the same Marxists are spearheading gun control in the U.S.
It was George Mason, whose writings inspired the Declaration of Independence, who wrote, "To disarm the people is the best and most effectual way to enslave them."
To those who denounce our right to keep and bear arms, let me say this: Remember Ukraine.
Curt Stone
Dayton