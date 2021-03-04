I was recently reminded of this epitaph: “Remember me as you walk by, as you are now so once was I, as I am now, soon you will be, prepare yourself to follow me.” It reminded me of a poignant story about how we too often view the elderly and growing older as a burden — as a disease.
It tells of an old man who’s too weak to work in the garden or help with household chores. He just sits on the porch, gazing out across the fields, while his son tills the soil and pulls up weeds. One day, the son looks up at the old man and thinks, "What good is he now that he’s so old? All he does is eat up the food! I have a wife and children to think about. It’s time for him to be done with life!"
He makes a large wooden box, places it on a wheelbarrow, rolls it up to the porch, and says to the old man, "Father, get in.” The father lies down in the box and the son puts the cover on, and then wheels it toward the cliff. At the edge of the cliff, the son hears a knock from inside the box. “Yes, father?" the son asks. The father replies, “Why don’t you just throw me off the cliff and save the box? Your children are going to need it someday.”
Maybe America still values "rugged individualism" above interdependence. If so, is it any wonder that as we age, many tend to become more pessimistic about life that they often "fear" dependence worse than they fear those physical maladies they face as a result of growing older? Sometimes — because of their fear of dependence — many older people would "rather die" than think they might be a "burden to somebody else."
For those allowed life’s longevity, life is a process; a process of aging; from birth to childhood to adulthood — to senescence — until we pass. Can we age gracefully realizing that we are not islands unto ourselves; that we are all interdependent- sharing in one another’s joys and sufferings — healing one another? Aging doesn’t have to be a burden — it’s not a disease."
Growing older? You bet! Einstein said: “I have reached an age when if someone tells me to wear socks, I don’t have to!”
Micheal Johnson
Walla Walla