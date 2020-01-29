Our family will choose to vote yes in support of the College Place Public Schools transportation levy, and we urge our friends and neighbors to join us in doing so as well.
To me, it’s not just about safe, reliable transportation. Of course, our district is growing, and we need more buses.
But more than that, transportation is just one piece of the education puzzle, and without that piece, we’re not serving our children fully.
It requires all the sufficient pieces to provide them with the highest quality, comprehensive education they need and deserve. A mindset and provision of continuous improvement is our responsibility — as parents, as educators, as community members, as neighbors and as their trusted support. Where the state’s funding falls short, I find it necessary that we do our best to fill the gap.
I remember the first time I heard the phrase, “Children are our future.” I was in high school and felt a sense of, “Wait, why am I not the now?”
And so that’s the perspective in adulthood I’ve chosen to take with regard to our children; they are our now. They are important now.
They are deserving of our greatest effort now, and the commitment we make to educating and supporting them now — financially, with our time, with our energy and resources, with our encouragement — we will get back tenfold.
We will see reflected in them both now and in the future how they live as democratic citizens: Their kindness and compassion as a neighbor and friend, their work ethic as an employee, their diligence in their life’s passions, their commitment to lifelong learning and the importance they put on educating future generations.
Maybe you don’t have a child or grandchild who rides a bus to and from school, but someone’s child does. Children in our community. Field trips? Need transportation. Extra-curricular activities? Need transportation. Athletics? Need transportation. These are all integral pieces of our puzzle too.
But again, it’s so much more than just buses. It’s ensuring that all children have an equitable opportunity and the accessibility necessary to reach their fullest learning potential.
They are our greatest investment.
Courtney Amick
Walla Walla