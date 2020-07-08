I want to applaud Jason and Denyse Hutchinson, who own and operate the Big House Brew Pub in Walla Walla, for making the safety and health of their employees and guests their number one priority.
As heartening as it was to read of their efforts to go above and beyond the legal requirements for contact tracing and sanitizing their restaurant after one of their employees tested positive for the virus, it sickened me to learn that some customers felt it was their right to rudely complain about the requirement to wear a mask when moving around inside. What on earth are those people thinking?
Individual rights always come with both limits and an awareness of community responsibility. Your “right” to drive does not extend to breaking the traffic laws. We all need to stop on red and go on green or the streets become chaotic.
Your “right” to not wear a mask is fine as long as it doesn’t threaten my right to a safe and healthy public space.
I can only hope that it was not residents of Walla Walla who had the audacity to write insults in a voluntary log book, and worse yet to berate a 19-year-old waitress who was simply doing her job.
The sheer idiocy of harassing the governor because he is trying to save lives has clearly taken root in the Tri-Cities, a region now leading the state (along with Yakima) in escalating COVID-19 cases. Go ahead and pollute your own community if you want to exercise your “rights” but don’t come and do it in our town.
To anyone who thinks it is their “right” to do as they please and the hell with everyone else, wake up! This is nothing but selfish and self-destructive behavior.
Just because the White House is currently occupied by an infantile egomaniac does not mean you are entitled to mimic such crude disregard for common sense safety measures. Grow up and take responsibility for the fact that your actions impact others.
Paul Gregutt
Waitsburg