This Thanksgiving, I’m grateful for health care workers that are serving above and beyond their usual capacity. I’m thankful for our hard-working, competent County Health Department that has kept Walla Walla’s COVID-19 infections as low as possible. I’m very proud of our state leaders, especially the Departments of Health. Washington and Oregon’s infection rates are significantly lower than most states. (Oregon is sixth lowest, Washington eighth lowest.) Our thoughtful citizens deserve credit, too!
I’m grateful for our locally owned shops and restaurants that are energetically adapting to safe practices. Over the past months, we’ve seen the city, downtown organizations and many businesses adopt creative ways to continue serving customers. Let’s thank them all by shopping locally this holiday season! If you can, buy gifts and gift certificates at locally owned retailers and restaurants. They generously support the community with donations to our charities and schools. It’s a great time to show our appreciation.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Diane Alexander
Walla Walla